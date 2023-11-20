Nsoatreman FC head coach, Maxwell Konadu has been discharged from the hospital following an attack by Bofoakwa Tano fans.

The incident happened on Sunday after Nsoatreman FC held Bofoakwa Tano to a 1-1 draw in a Week 11 game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Konadu was left unconscious after the assault and was admitted at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

However, a statement by the club says the former Black Stars assistant coach has been discharged.

“Our coach Maxwell Konadu has been discharged from the hospital.We thank everyone who said a prayer for our coach during these difficult moments. Efiri Tete Amanaso,” a statement from Nsoatreman FC said on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of one person involved in the attack and beating of Maxwell Konadu.

The police is also on a manhunt for another suspect currently on the run.

The Sunyani Coronation Park, which serves as the home grounds for Bofoakwa Tano has been banned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC will host Heart of Lions in the matchday 12 games this weekend at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

