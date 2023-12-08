A man believed to be in his thirties has been electrocuted after he climbed a high-tension pylon at Buokrom in the Ashanti region.

The deceased only known as Sena reportedly climbed the pylon in search of crow eggs.

Videos taken of eyewitnesses captured the seemingly normal man climbing up the top of the electric pole.

According to reports, despite pleas on him to rescind his decision, he snobbishly made his way to the top and began picking the crow eggs.

In a matter of seconds, fire spark in the wires, causing him to plummet meters below.

Sena died on the spot even before local police called to the scene arrived.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue pending investigations.

