Two persons met their untimely death after they were electrocuted at Twifo Eduabeng in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region on Monday.

According to information gathered, one of the deceased, Diana Nti, 20 years, was hanging her clothes on a drying line after washing when the incident occurred.

Unknown to her, the metallic drying line had been connected to a live electrical wire in the house, hence immediately she placed the wet cloth on the drying line and her fingers touched it, she got electrocuted and fell on the ground.

Her next-door neighbour, Agnes Oforiwaa Agyeiwaa, 41 years, who had no knowledge about the cause of Diana’s fall, rushed out of her room to offer help.

However, upon touching Diana who was full of electric power, Agnes also instantly got electrocuted.

According to the shocked and grief-stricken tenants, they have no idea who connected electricity through the drying line.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two neighbours have been deposited at the Twifo Praso government District mortuary for preservation while the Twifo Atti-morkwa District Police Command has begun investigations into the matter.