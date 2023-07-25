Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed payment made to the winners of the various competitions during the 2022/23 football season.

The merit awards encompass prize money for the top-performing teams in multiple leagues.

Medeama SC who won the Premier League title have been awarded GH₵ 300,000, while Aduana and Bechem United finished second and third, receiving GH₵ 150,000 and GH₵ 80,000, respectively.

In the Men’s FA Cup, Dreams FC emerged victorious and will receive GH₵ 100,000, with King Faisal as the runners-up, taking home GH₵ 50,000.

The Women’s FA Cup was won by Ampem Darkoa, earning them GH₵ 30,000, and Police Ladies, the runners-up, received GH₵ 10,000.

Ampem Darkoa also clinched the title in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, receiving GH₵ 50,000, while Hasaacas Ladies, the runners-up, received GH₵ 30,000.

In the Futsal Premier League, San Siro claimed the championship and was awarded GH₵ 10,000, with AMG FC, the runners-up, taking GH₵ 5,000.

The outstanding merit awards for the Beach Soccer Premier League, the Women’s Premier Super Cup, the Division One League Super Cup, and the KGL Foundation U-17 Regional Championship will be distributed once the respective competitions conclude.

Bofoakwa Tano, Nations FC, and Heart of Lions topped their respective Division One League zones, earning GH₵ 50,000 each, while Eleven Wonders, Skyy, and Koforidua Semper FI finished as runners-up and will receive GH₵ 30,000 each.