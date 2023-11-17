Two UK-based research firms are predicting a win for former President John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections.

The firms making this projection are the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Fitch Solutions.

According to the EIU, Ghana is likely to experience a transfer of power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This, the EIU says, will be largely driven by declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services.

Fitch Solutions, on the other hand, says the ruling party is unlikely to remain in power with former President Mahama expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent as against Vice President Bawumia’s 29%.

According to BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, it is unlikely that the ruling NPP will remain in power after the 2024 election.

They sourced data from Global Info Analytics plus their own data which put the NDC ahead of the NPP in the; Volta-Oti regions, Northern regions, all swing regions and the Akan regions as well.

On the economy

The report projects the cedi will regain some of its lost value on debt restructuring deal and end 2024 below 12 cedis to the dollar.

On elections

So EIU states that about 9 African countries will be going to the polls in 2024; where incumbent regimes are expected to prevail in most of the elections, but there is a heightened risk of reduced parliamentary majorities.

The EIU report also predicted that inflation in most African countries will ease in 2024 but double-digit inflation will continue to afflict some major economies including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and Sudan.