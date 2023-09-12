The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has made a formal request for the three implicated senior police officers to be excluded from the proceedings during his testimony in the ongoing leaked tape probe.

The request, made through his lawyer Kwame Gyan, is aimed at ensuring a fair and impartial examination of the evidence.

The IGP is concerned that the presence of the implicated officers during his testimony may influence the proceedings and potentially compromise the integrity of the investigation.

The leaked tape revealed a plot by the three officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, along with former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu, to remove the IGP with the goal of aiding the ruling party’s chances in the 2024 December general elections.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee, Lawyer Kwame Gyan emphasized that the IGP’s request for the exclusion of the implicated officers underscores his commitment to a thorough and unbiased investigation. It also highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the process.

The IGP’s testimony, when provided, is expected to be a pivotal moment in the investigation, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the leaked tape and the actions of the officers involved.

During their appearances before the committee, COP Mensah accused IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare of mismanaging the Police Service and claimed that his leadership had led to a decline in morale among police officers. He also admitted to being involved in politics and working in the interest of a political party, although he did not specify which party.

COP Mensah’s comments align with sentiments expressed in the leaked tape, where he was heard advocating for the removal of the IGP to ensure the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections. However, he strongly denied the authenticity of the tape, alleging that it had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the original conversation with Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Supt. Asare also claimed that portions of the tape were doctored and accused the IGP of being behind the audio recording during his appearance before the committee.

The investigation into the leaked audio took a new turn when a fresh tape emerged on Monday.