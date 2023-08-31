Lawyers for one of the witnesses charged to appear before the parliamentary adhoc committee tasked to probe the leaked audio on the IGP’s removal, COP Alex Mensah have advanced arguments that the committee’s work cannot be trusted to be fair due to comments attributed to some members of the committee during media interviews on the matter.

Owusu Boateng and Kwaku Owusu Agyemang counsel for COP George Alex Mensah specifically raised concerns about the comments of the vice chairperson of the committee James Agalga and a member of the committee Peter Lanchene Toobu who indicated that their actions were treasonable and merit hell fire.

The lawyers also made some reservations and questioned the source (s) of the tape. They further indicated that there were a number of tapes circulation and hence were demanding the source. Hence their client wishes to know before witness COP George Alex Mensah speaks.

Leaked tape: Implicated police officers

However, the two members on the committee whose inclusions have been questioned have denied the accusations and any wrongdoing in their comments in the last sitting which had the star witness, Bugri Naabu appeared.

The chairman of the committee Samuel Atta Akyea in his ruling dismissed the objections by the counsel for the witness.

He maintains the committee is acting on behalf of parliament and will be accountable to plenary to take a decision at the end of the day.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, constituted an ad-hoc Committee to investigate a leaked tape allegedly containing the voices of former Northern Regional NPP, chairman, Bugri Naabu and COP Alex Mensah, Eric Emmanuel Gyebi, and George Asare, all police officers plotting to oust the IGP, Dr Akufo Dampare.