MobileMoney Limited (MML) has launched a promo to reward customers for their loyalty and to promote digital payments via MoMo.

For the next two months beginning August 17 to 30, the company will reward One hundred customers each week with prizes worth up to ¢1000 e-cash.

The point-based promo requires customers to use the MoMo Pay service to pay for all goods and services using Merchant ID or QR codes and earn points on their transactions.

Customers will earn five points for every ¢10 spent. The top one hundred points earners per week will receive an e-cash of up to ¢1000.

Transactions on the MoMo App will earn you three times the points earned via USSD. Download the MoMo App on PlayStore or App Store.

MoMo agents and merchants are to increase the volume, and value of transactions and reduce fraud incidents in their operations to win attractive rewards.

Speaking at the launch of the MoMo Season celebrations, Shaibu Haruna CEO of MobileMoney Limited shared highlights on the theme for the season’s activities which is “Addressing the Barriers to Digital Payments Adoption in Ghana.”

He said, “Interoperability challenges, fake identification cards, platform infrastructure, onboarding customers, and MoMo fraud among others have impeded digital payments adoption in Ghana.

MTN Ghana and MobileMoney Limited are committed to addressing these challenges by collaborating closely with various stakeholders and partners to build a robust, efficient, and more inclusive digital payments ecosystem in the country”.

Winners of weekly prizes will receive their rewards at the end of each month after they have been engaged by MTN MoMo via 0244 300 000.

If selected winners are not available to claim their prize, the prize will be awarded to the next customer in order of ranking. High-performing agents and merchants will be rewarded at the end of the year.

With the promotion’s launch, MTN MoMo has intensified its campaign against fraud. MoMo customers should be careful of the activities of fraudsters.

MTN MoMo does NOT charge ANY money or its equivalent before prizes are released to customers; hence any request for money, PIN code, or airtime before a bonus is redeemed is fraudulent.

Official calls originating from MTN MoMo on the promotion will be through the official line 0244300000.

MoMo Season launched in 2012 has for the past years been instrumental in driving awareness, influencing policy, and deepening the use of MoMo services.