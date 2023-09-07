Director-General of Services at the Police Head Office, COP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, has stated that, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is not obliged to promote any police officer.

Addressing students of the Police Basic School as part of the Snatch Them Young Police Initiative, he admonished the students who intend to join the service in future not to assume that the IGP must promote them because they have been in the service for long.

“You cannot go and tell the IGP that, I have worked so I need promotion, as if he is obliged to promote you, whether you work or you don’t work. No. The answer is, it depends on how you have worked within the period then the IGP will promote you. So in future, if you become police officers put that in your mind” COP Bediako said.

His comments come in the wake of claims by COP Alex Mensah that morale in the Police Service is low due to the failure of the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare to promote officers due for promotion.

COP Mensah told the parliamentary committee probing the plot to remove IGP that, Dr. Dampare is mismanaging the Ghana Police Service.

“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of Police officers are not happy. You can call the Police officers underground and they will tell you,” he said.