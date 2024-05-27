Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has clarified that Laryea Kingston has not been dismissed from his position as head coach of the Black Starlets.

This statement follows Kingston’s announcement of his intention to resign after the U-17 team’s 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso in the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship on Saturday, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Due to this defeat, Ghana will not advance to the final and has missed the chance to compete in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

In response to Kingston’s resignation announcement, the GFA confirmed that the 43-year-old coach will not be on the sidelines for the third-place match against Nigeria on Tuesday.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has not sacked Laryea Kingston. We have asked him to step aside temporarily. We will discuss his decision with him after the tournament,” Nana Oduro Sarfo said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show Monday.

“He expressed his intention to resign, so the Management Committee decided it would be best for the team if he did not coach the game against Nigeria,” he added.

Laryea Kingston replaced Karim Zito as the head coach of the national U-17 team earlier this year.