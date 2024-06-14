Former Hearts of Oak CEO, Harry Zakour has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reappoint Laryea Kingston as the coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston unexpectedly resigned after Ghana’s U17 team failed to reach the finals of the WAFU U-17 Championship held recently in Accra.

The former Ghana international announced his decision in a press conference following the team’s 2-1 defeat against Burkina Faso.

Zakour, who guided Hearts of Oak to victories in the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and several Ghana Premier League titles, believes the GFA should give Kingston another chance due to his potential.

“I urge the leadership of the GFA to reappoint Laryea Kingston as head coach,” Zakour said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

“Laryea should have shown patience despite the setback because we all saw the positive impact he was making. I am confident that if reappointed, he will perform well. He is my protégé, and I know his capabilities,” he added.

The Black Starlets finished third in the tournament, failing to secure a spot in next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).