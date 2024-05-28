Laryea Kingston has issued an apology following his unexpected resignation as head coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston, who took on the role earlier this year and led the U-17 side commendably.

However, he astonishingly announced his departure after their defeat to Burkina Faso in the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship semifinal.

Under Kingston’s guidance, the team progressed from the group phase, but the loss dashed their hopes of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations next year after a 2-1 defeat against Burkina Faso in their semifinal game over the weekend.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) responded to Kingston’s departure, citing concerns over his behaviour and communication.

The FA also revealed Kingston’s absence from the team bus and the technical team meeting post-match.

In his statement, Kingston apologized to the GFA and the nation for his actions.

He expressed remorse and took responsibility for the team’s inability to secure a spot in the tournament finals.

Statement below:

Meanwhile, the Black Starlets will take on Nigeria in the 3rd and 4th place game later today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Assistant coach, Nana Agyemang will take charge of the game.