Ghanaian music producer, Quick Action, has tipped dancehall artiste Stonebwoy to win Artiste of the Year in the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In a social media post, he wrote that Stonebwoy’s hard work and the resultant effect of breaking boundaries puts him ahead of his contenders.

“I am a witness to this journey. I have been watching from afar and I am proud of the musical growth. I am speaking as the first music producer of Stonebwoy. He has worked very well by gaining international recognition, hard work. His collaboration with Angélique Kidjo, organising annual musical concert is a big deal. No disregard to his competitors! I think Stonebwoy deserves the ARTIST of the Year,” he indicated.

According to the category definition of the Ghana Music Awards, the Artiste of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the artiste with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the year under review. The artiste(s) must have released a hit single/EP/album and must be one of the artistes with the highest nominations in the year under review.

Stonebwoy has been nominated alongside Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Sarkodie, Nacee and Black Sherif.

Apart from the Artiste of the Year category, he has also earned nominations in the Most Popular Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year categories.

The rest are Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Collaboration of the Year, Best Reggae/Dancehall song of the Year and Afropop Song of the Year.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 1, 2025.

Other categories to be awarded on the night include Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, New Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year.

