The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr. has taken President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for calling of former President John Dramani Mahama a “perennial candidate”..

During a panel discussion on Peace FM, he expressed shock at the President’s choice of words when in fact he [Akufo-Addo] has contested presidential elections more than Mahama.

“He [Akufo-Addo] said John Mahama is a perennial candidate, where did that term come from? If we examine Ghana’s electoral history, former President John Dramani Mahama has participated in presidential elections three times, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has participated four times so who is the perennial candidate” he quizzed.

The veteran journalist said President Akufo-Addo goofed and blamed his handlers for the gaffe.

“So regarding the term ‘perennial candidate,’ where did that come from? Who advised the President to use it? Did someone write the speech for him, or was it his own words? I’m perplexed… When you’ve stood for election four times, and someone who has contested three times, you labeled him a ‘perennial candidate,’ what does that make you?” he said.