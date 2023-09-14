Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has joined some colleagues who have bitterly complained about the ongoing limited voter registration by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Deputy Energy Minister said the EC should have expanded the scope to capture new voters in rural areas.

“I have my own issues with the Electoral Commission and the way they are going about this entire exercise. I would have thought that just like they did in 2019, they would do the registration in their district offices and also provide an avenue for hard-to-reach communities with some facilities to enable them to register. That should have been what they should have done,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

The limited voters’ registration exercise started on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The 21-day exercise conducted at all 268 EC district offices is expected to end on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The EC has directed those eligible to visit the District Office in their areas with either their Ghana Card or passport.

ALSO READ: