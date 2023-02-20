Controversial musician and politician, Kwame A Plus, in a glowing tribute has described late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu as a man of principle.

This was in a post on Instagram as he recounted how Atsu reprimanded him some time ago for coming five minutes late for a programme.

A chat dated June 13, 2021, he shared revealed Atsu walked out of the meeting over A Plus’ lateness.

He [Atsu] later sent a message to A Plus stating that he would have waited for two or more hours if it was a regular person.

“You are the future president of this country. One day you will rule over 30 million people who are suffering. I didn’t expect you to be late. We have to prepare our future president,” the message read in parts.

A Plus disclosed he was ashamed after receiving the message from the player who refused to pick up several calls from him.

ALSO READ:

Christian Atsu and philanthropy

The post has generated tributes in honour of the footballer who died following an earthquake in Turkey where he played for Hatayspor until his demise.

Below is A Plus’ post: