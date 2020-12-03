Musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, says he is ready to contest for president of Ghana in the year 2024.

According to him, he wanted to test the waters by first contesting as a Member of Parliament (MP) but he has changed his mind.

Speaking at a press conference that was organised by himself dubbed ‘The People’s News Conference’ A Plus said he was convinced the time was apt for him to place himself on the ballot paper.

MORE:

He explained that the two main political parties in Ghana have failed the people, hence it was time Ghanaians vote for a new party to save the nation.

“One man told me to contest as MP first so I can later contest for the presidency but I told him no because he wants four more years to steal more. I am contesting in 2024. I have changed my mind,” he told the crowd.

“We are creating a new Ghana where the politicians will be afraid of the people and not vice versa,” he added.

Watch the video below: