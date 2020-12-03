A four-member European Union (EU) delegation has paid a working visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong –Boanuh ahead of the December 7 polls.

The delegation at the Police Headquarters.

The delegation, led by Krystian Spodaryie, paid the visit on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Police Headquarters, Accra.

Krystian Spodaryie

The meeting focused mainly on security in the upcoming elections during which the Director-General Administration, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, stood in for the IGP as he had to attend to an equally important call.

COP Dampare stressed the peace being enjoyed in Ghana and the need to preserve what “we have achieved throughout the years.”