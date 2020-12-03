A four-member European Union (EU) delegation has paid a working visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong –Boanuh ahead of the December 7 polls.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 129533094_1514499258745438_6624987244135358856_o.jpg
The delegation at the Police Headquarters.

The delegation, led by Krystian Spodaryie, paid the visit on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Police Headquarters, Accra.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 129306666_1514499238745440_6469387295823808458_o.jpg
Krystian Spodaryie

The meeting focused mainly on security in the upcoming elections during which the Director-General Administration, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, stood in for the IGP as he had to attend to an equally important call.

COP Dampare stressed the peace being enjoyed in Ghana and the need to preserve what “we have achieved throughout the years.”




