Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus born Kwame Asare Obeng has chided members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) who downplay the intelligence of National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi with claims that he’s a small boy.

According to him, there are several people in the NPP who like Sammy Gyamfi joined politics at a very tender age and were given the opportunity to shine so he cannot fathom why they claim Sammy Gyamfi is a small boy.

“An NPP person will look at Sammy Gyemfi and say he is a small boy so he should shut up. But in that same party, they have Oppong Nkrumah and Nitiwul as cabinet ministers. How old was Nitiwul when he began his political activism? Don’t you have Anthony Karbo, Kodua as government appointees and even Francisca Oteng Mensah who entered parliament at the age of 23?” He quizzed in a post on his Facebook page.

