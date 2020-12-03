Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has made a passionate appeal to constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency ahead of the December 7 election.

Mr Agyarko has urged the constituents to honour his brother, late Emmanuel Agyarko by voting for Madam Lydia Alhassan who stepped in his shoes.

This is because he believes his late brother did a lot of good works which the people can resonate with and is also being replicated by the incumbent Member of Parliament.

He made the appeal in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen with barely four days to the big day.

“People will think it is because he is my brother but Kwabena Acheampong was a fantastic guy.

“He was a serviceable man and dedicated himself to the constituency and party. For his sake and the work Lydia has done, I want them to vote massively for New Patriotic Party,” he said.

Listen to Boakye Agyarko in the audio attached above: