Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, says she is certain to retain the parliamentary seat by securing 60 percent of votes on December 7.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Kweku Asante ahead of the Special voting, the legislator said she was confident her works over the past 2 years will be rewarded by votes in favour of herself and the New Patriotic Party.

“They are appreciative of the work that we have done, and for me, I have been an MP for less than two years and they have seen my good works. My signature is all over the place and so for them, they are renewing my mandate and that of President Akufo-Addo,” she said.

According to her, although she succeeded her late husband after a by-election in 2018, she has implemented policies and undertaken infrastructural projects that have enormously benefited the constituents.

In view of that, she the Ayawaso MP says she’s optimistic that her constituents will vote massively for her.

“I have engaged them and the signals we [NPP] are picking is very positive; they have given us the assurance that our developmental projects, our policies and programmes that are moving this country forward are what they are looking at. “

Highlighting her achievements which include rehabilitation of roads, construction of a 20-bed hospital and the establishment of various women empowerment programmes, the MP said she was confident of retaining her seat.

“My constituents are retaining me and renewing my mandate and I am confident they will do just that. We will win with over 60% votes cast.”

Sharing her views about the electoral process so far, Madam Alhassan said the process has been smooth.

She commended the electorates for adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and urged all registered voters to go out in their numbers on Monday, December 7, and vote for NPP.