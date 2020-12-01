Actress Vicky Zugah has recounted how parts of her home almost went up in flames while she was asleep in the night.

Though the cause of the fire was not immediately known, she explained that but for the timely intervention of her neighbours, the situation could have gone bad.

She took to Facebook to narrate the incident, stating the situation has left her traumatised and devastated.

Miss Zugah, narrating her story, shared photos of the fire incident and expressed appreciation to God for helping her escape unscathed.

“Weapons will form but they will never prosper!!! My God is alive and undefeated. Almost got my home razed down by fire this dawn. I’m devastated and traumatised but I am super grateful for my life and that of my family. God bless my neighbour, Dominic for risking his life for us.

“Paul Korshie Jnr for your amazing support and kindness. Tina Muulikaa for sending us dinner. Savior for being there always bro. Matilda Gaddah for your encouraging words. Last but definitely not least, my spiritual father, Apostle Thomas Osei Marfo for your prayers and reassurance. The love is unbelievable and overwhelming God bless you all again #GodLives#NoWeapon TGBTG #ThankGodManIsntGod,” she narrated.