Actress Vicky Zugah says she does not find anything wrong when ladies date or have sex with men for money or favours.

According to her, these women need the money to either support their lifestyles or attend to something.

Hence, as long as they have no other option, “I don’t see anything wrong with it,” she said on Opinions on Joy Prime.

“There is nothing wrong with someone supporting you financially whether or not they are sleeping with you. People sleep with you and don’t support you financially anyways,” she said.

She added that there are different ways of making it in the society and sex in exchange for favours is someone else’s hustle.

She stated that it is essential to not downplay the efforts other people are making to survive and make money.