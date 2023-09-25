Ghanaian musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has declared his intention to contest the 2024 parliamentary election.

A Plus said he will be contesting as an independent candidate in the Gomoa Central constituency of the Central Region.

The social commentator disclosed this while addressing the press on the sidelines of his father’s funeral over the weekend.

A Plus indicated that, he stands a chance to represent the people in Parliament because he has done enough for them.

“Come 2024; I’m not contesting NDC or NPP; I will unseat the MP in this area. Anyone who competes with me will be defeated. I am very confident that I am going to win this seat” he said.

“It is very likely that in 2025 I will be the only independent candidate in Ghana’s Parliament, and that is what I want to do. This constituency is ours; if you want to contest, we are waiting for you. If you come with money, sweet talks, or anything that the person brings, I will beat him or her. I have more influence than anyone. So whether NPP or NDC, no one should contest the seat coming in 2024; they should allow me to go unopposed and go to Parliament,” he declared.

The Gomoa Central seat is currently being held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with Naana Eyiah Quansah as the Member of Parliament (MP).

The incumbent MP, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Interior, is serving her second term.

