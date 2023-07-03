Ghanaian actor, Mr. Beautiful, has recently opened up about his current means of survival amidst the challenging conditions in the country.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the popular comedian shared how the decline of the movie industry has significantly impacted his livelihood.

Mr. Beautiful expressed the profound hardships faced by those actively involved in the movie business due to its collapse.

He emphasized, “The decline of the movie industry has brought about immense difficulties for those of us who rely on it as a means of income.”

To cope with the adverse circumstances resulting from the movie industry’s downfall, he has taken on a new venture to sustain himself.

Mr. Beautiful revealed, “To overcome the hardships in Ghana caused by the movie industry’s collapse, I have turned to selling sugarcane and coconut.”

He further explained that the coconuts he sells come from his hometown, Abura Dunkwa, located in the Central Region of Ghana.

Reflecting on his roots, Mr. Beautiful, whose real name is Clement Bonney, expressed his connection to his hometown and its produce.

Despite the challenges faced in his acting career, Mr. Beautiful remains resilient and resourceful in finding alternative means of livelihood, utilizing his local resources to sustain himself in these trying times.

READ ALSO: