Kuami Eugene has revealed that his deal with Empire record label requires that he sticks to a particular style of music.

He told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM‘s Showbiz A-Z on Saturday that they require he does more English in his songs and to also ensure the songs he puts out can be appreciated by a majority of music consumers.

“It’s the vibe from each side; there is a Kuami Eugene vibe, there is what Lynx wants as a record label and there is what Empire wants as a bigger record label as well, you understand. So the three of us have to come together; myself as a creative and the two of these bodies,” he noted.

According to him, the two labels allow him to do songs he wants to do, and then they pick what they think fits the market.

Kuami Eugene disclosed that, he presented about 40 songs to his labels and they settled on the 13 he has released for his Love & Chaos album.

He also mentioned that, his sound has changed because he has grown as an artiste.

When asked if his handlers are particular about the language he uses in his songs, he replied: “very”, stressing that they also put more premium on English language.

“It about the understanding. How people can understand what you are talking about it so they can buy into it. And you know that the songs that are making big waves out there are the songs that are English language influence so you have to put a percentage of that vibe in there,” he explained.

The ‘Angela’ hitmaker said there is a collaboration between Empire and Lynx which gives him a smooth running of his music business.