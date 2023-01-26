Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kotoku Royals Football Club, Okatakyie Afrifa, is confident his side can beat Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to revive their dying season in the ongoing campaign.

He says Kotoko lack the quality in their setup that should send shivers down their spine ahead of the Week 14 clash of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko will seek to return to winning ways this weekend in the league against Kotoku Royals, but that won’t come easy as their opponents have cautioned themselves to stage an upset at the famous Kumasi Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors are winless in their last four league matches after recording drawn games against Bibiani Gold Stars, Tamale City, Great Olympics and Aduana Stars.

Kotoko, who made an attempt to win their first league match in five games against Kotoku Royals, returned to winning ways over lower-tier side, Benab FC in the MTN FA Cup competition last weekend.

Kotoku Royals are a relegation-threatened side as they sit bottom of the league table after 13 matches with only seven points.

The Royals have won only two games in the current league campaign, drawing once and losing the remaining matches.

Despite the string of poor results, PRO of Kotoku Royals, Okatakyie Afrifa, says the team is poised to upset Kotoko in front of their home crowd by picking the three maximum points.

“Kotoku Royals have maximum respect for Asante Kotoko, we know them as our senior brothers.

“But Kotoku Royals are coming all out. Looking at the standings now, we can’t afford to lose this particular game so we are doing everything possible to come to Kumasi on Sunday to pick all the maximum three points against Asante Kotoko,” he stated.

The spokesperson for the Oda-based team explained Kotoko do not have the quality to triumph over his side, which makes him confident they will carry the day.

“We have seen Kotoko play and we have a lot of videos of them and we have realized that they don’t have any quality in the game.

“The only thing is that, the name Kotoko is popular everywhere but when it comes to the quality of the players, we Kotoku Royals also have the same players.

“We believe that Kotoko is a beatable side and we have all the confidence that we can beat them on Sunday,” he concluded.

Kotoko will host Kotoku Royals on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium under floodlights with kick-off at 6pm.