Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enock Morrison, says his side has what it takes to win the ongoing 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors have booked a place in the Round of 16 after defeating lower side Benab FC 2-1 in the Round of 32 games on Saturday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Maxwell Agyemang scored what turned out to be the winner after Kotoko got on the score sheet via an own goal.

Speaking in the post-game interview, the former King Faisal FC attacking midfielder described the game as a very difficult matchup before talking up his team’s chances of winning it all in the competition.

“It was a difficult game, very very difficult…if you see the quality that Kotoko have, there is no doubt that we can win (the Cup),” Morrison, who was named the Man of The Match said.

Morrison moved from city rival King Faisal prior to the start of the 2022-2023 season.

Asante Kotoko will focus on the matchday 14 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League when they host Kotoku Royals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.