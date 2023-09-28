The CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah has apologised to the public for the ‘fear and panic’ caused by the proposed new cost of dialysis.

The apology comes after the hospital reversed an expected implementation of a 100 percent hike in the cost for dialysis treatment, which it now says is only a proposal under discussion.

A section of Ghanaian responded with trepidation and amusement on Tuesday when the PRO of the facility, confirmed cost of treatment needed to go up by the proposed margin or the hospital risked shutting down the unit over the increasing cost of consumables, worsened by increasing import taxes.

The PRO of the hospital confirmed that the price per treatment was increasing from GH¢380 to GH¢765 due to high taxes on consumables and import duties.

The CEO however stated that, the proposal was yet to go through modalities for approval and therefore yet to be implemented.

Speaking on Joy News, Dr. Ampomah indicated that, there will be an internal meeting at the hospital to educate staff on how things are done and the right channels to go through in decision-making so that these administrative lapses are not repeated.

He assured Ghanaians that the proposed price will not be implemented until it goes through the right channels for approval.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah admitted that processes were indeed underway to adjust the fees and charges at various units in the facility.

However, no concrete conclusions had been reached before the controversial figures were put out by the Renal Dialysis Unit, he said.