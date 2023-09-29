The Health Ministry has summoned the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital over the increase in cost of dialysis treatment from GH¢380 to GH¢765 by the Renal Unit of the facility.

The hospital faced backlash over the unexpected implementation of a 100 percent hike in the cost for dialysis treatment.

The Korle Bu in response said it is only a proposal under discussion.

Based on this backdrop, Head of Public Relations at the Health Ministry, Isaac Ofie, said they will demand the management of Korle Bu to explain why the new fee was introduced without approval from the Ministry or Parliament.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah said they will refund monies to those who paid to new fee.

