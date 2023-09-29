The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, says internal investigations have been launched into how a notice on a proposed increase in the cost of dialysis for renal patients was leaked.

Dr Ampomah said the proposal had not even gotten to the management level for consideration but it made its way to social media.

A notice suggesting an increase in the cost of dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42 received public backlash as many saw it as insensitive on the part of hospital.

However management of the hospital in a statement clarified that, it was only a proposal by the Renal Dialysis Unit.

Speaking on TV3, the CEO said internal investigations have been launched.

Dr Ampomah noted that, some patients made payments before the notice came out.

However, he assured that the hospital will find a way of compensating the patients, who frequent the hospital for such services.

ALSO READ: