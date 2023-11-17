The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has vowed to resign if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can point out a single hospital it commissioned in the region during its tenure.

His comments come after some Ashanti Regional NDC communicators said that government has abandoned uncompleted hospitals started by the previous government.

Reacting to this on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Mr. Osei-Mensah said the NDC has no moral right to talk about matters concerning the region because it did nothing for the people.

“They [NDC] are complaining about uncompleted hospitals. They claim the hospital at Nyameani junction has been awarded and its a loan, who told them?” he quizzed.

“NDC should be ashamed of themselves. When they were in power from 2009 to 2017, did they even commission one hospital in the Ashanti region?. They should show me just one and I’ll resign. They should just provide the facts and figures and I’ll resign,” he said.

Residents in some parts of the Ashanti region have called out government over stalled projects.

Being the governing party’s stronghold region, inhabitants said they deserved better.

Meanwhile, Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei-Tutu II has launched a fundraiser dubbed ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ Fund to raise $10 million for the extensive renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The hospital which serves as a crucial referral center for 12 out of Ghana’s 16 regions, has faced challenges in providing a conducive therapeutic environment.

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has reached out to government officials, Members of Parliament (MPs), celebrities and other well-meaning Ghanaians to support the project.

He has also urged chiefs to press the government (MPs)for accountability regarding stalled projects including the Phase 2 of both the Kejetia market, the Kumasi International Airport and the Komfo Anokye Maternity and Children’s block.

