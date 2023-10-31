President Nana Akufo-Addo has emphasised his commitment to ensuring that every Ghanaian benefits from national development initiatives.

He assured that there would be a balanced distribution of infrastructure across the country during his tenure.

Speaking at the culminating event of the 2023 Eluo festival in Sefwi Wiawso, he emphasised unity and urged prayers for effective governance.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s dedication to fair resource allocation, regardless of political affiliations.

He noted that the creation of the Western North Region will spur infrastructural growth and attract investments, citing projects like administrative offices, roads, healthcare facilities, classrooms, and job opportunities.

“Let us continue to live in love, peace, and unity and pray for the government to work judiciously to ensure that each and everyone gets his or her share of the national cake,” the President said.

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama ll, praised President Akufo-Addo for establishing the Western North Region.

He highlighted significant ongoing projects and urged the President to consider a Cocoa Processing Industry in Sefwi Wiawso under the One-District, One-Factory initiative.

The Eluo festival showcased the area’s vibrant culture through drumming and dancing. Notable attendees included government officials, traditional leaders, and Members of Parliament.