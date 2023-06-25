Black Meteors Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko says his team is well prepared for the 2023 TotalEnergies U23 African Cup of Nations tournament.

The National U23 team had pre-tournament camping in Egypt after weeks of training at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The Black Meteors drew 1-1 with Egypt U23 and beat Zamalek 4-1 in two pre-tournament friendlies during the team’s stay in Egypt.

According to Coach Tanko, with the preparations they’ve had, his team is poised to achieve their objectives for the tournament.

“Our target is to qualify for the Olympic Games but of course, there is a trophy at stake so we want to win it too,” he said at the press on Saturday.

“Our preparations have been good. We started in Ghana and went to Egypt. Our objective is to qualify and to win the ultimate.”

He also mentioned that his technical team has also kept tabs on Ghana’s Group stage opponents.

“I was at the last edition of this competition in Egypt so I have an idea how it’s going to be. All the teams deserve to be here and I think it’s going to be a very good tournament,” he added.

Ghana will open its U-23 AFCON campaign on Sunday against Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium in Rabat.

The Black Meteors will then face hosts Morocco and Guinea in subsequent Group matches.