Former AshantiGold SC player, Amos Addae, says he was disappointed in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for initially suspending players allegedly involved in match-fixing.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week overturned all punishments imposed on the players by the GFA.

Some 21 players were sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA as they were said to have been found guilty of manipulating the results of the match day 34 encounter between Ashgold and Inter Allies, a game that ended 7-0 in favour of the home side two seasons ago.

Quizzed about how the suspension affected him, Addae who was the captain during the alleged match-fixing, said he was unhappy about the decision taken by the GFA initially because it affected most players negatively.

“I sometimes get disappointed at the GFA. Players in the Ghana Premier League are not paid well and suspending the players affected them. How were they going to feed their family?” he told Adom FM.

He revealed that he is currently in the United Kingdom trying to start from scratch with the help of his wife.

“If not for the help of my wife in the UK, how would I have fed the family? Life here is difficult. The amount of money spent on renting an apartment for a month in the UK can be used at a 5-star hotel in Ghana for seven months,” he said.

“Our leaders need to sometimes take their time in taking decisions. One player who was suspended had a contract in Serbia but he came back due to the suspension tag placed on him,” he added.

Amos Addae played 50 games for AshantiGold SC in the Ghana Premier League and scored nine goals.