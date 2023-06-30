

The wife of the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, has revealed that she asked her husband to resign many times during his tenure as the Vice President of Ghana.

According to her, she made this demand on several occasions though her husband refused to yield to her suggestions.

Matilda Amissah Arthur made this disclosure in a yet-to-air interview on JoyNews’ PM Express Personality Profile.

Responding to the host, Aisha Ibrahim’s question on whether she wanted her husband to resign due to the complex demands of the job, she said “many times”.

Mr Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, who died five years ago on 29th June, 2018, during a fitness training session, was Ghana’s Vice President and the head of the economic management team, under John Dramani Mahama.

His death was met with shock; with tons of tributes highlighting his meek outlook and calm approach to life.

The economist and onetime Governor of the Bank of Ghana, became Vice President to former president John Dramani Mahama, following the demise of Professor John Evans Atta Mills; who was Ghana’s first sitting president to die while in office.

The full interview with the late Veep’s wife will air on Friday, June 30th on JoyNews at 9pm.

