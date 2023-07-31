Former AshantiGold SC captain, Amos Addae, says he doesn’t see himself playing in the Ghana Premier League again in the future.

The player was part of the 21 players initially suspended by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for match-fixing between Inter Allies and Ashantigold two seasons ago, a game that ended 7-0 for the home side at the Len Clay Stadium.

However, the decision was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week, making the players eligible to play again.

Speaking on Adom FM, Amos Addae says he has been training and having trials with teams in the UK after relocating but it has not been easy.

“I have not stopped playing football. When I moved to the United Kingdom, I had trials with league one and league two teams like Harrogate Town AFC and Southport FC. But it hasn’t been easy because the outcome of the trials cannot be predicted,” he said.

Asked about whether he would love to return to Ghana and play, the winger responded no.

“No. I don’t think or believe I will come back to play in Ghana. It hurts.”