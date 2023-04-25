Former Ghana international, Michael Essien, has said he hates politics and will never take up any political role in his life.

According to the former Chelsea midfielder, he prefers to impart knowledge into young footballers on the pitch rather than running affairs from an office.

“What I hate in my life is politics. I don’t think I will ever get involved at the political level,” Essien told DW Sport.

“I’m doing my badges because I love being around the players on the pitch, and I stay very close to them, talking to them, giving them advice and stuff like that.

“It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people,” the 40-year-old added.

Essien currently holds both the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.

