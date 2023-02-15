Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien, has successfully completed his Uefa License A course.

Essien has been doing his coaching attachment at Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland while doing his Uefa License A course.

After finishing the course, the player says he is elated and appreciates the help he has always received from the Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland.

“Thank you to everyone who helped and supported me throughout the past two years getting my A license,” Essien said.

“I’m grateful to work in this Organisation RTD/FCN where I can continue to develop as a coach and person. It’s been a good experience and I appreciate everyone,” the former Liberty Professionals midfielder added.

Essien played for the likes of Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan among other European clubs.

The 40-year-old featured at the 2006 and 2014 Fifa World Cups with the Black Stars in Germany and in Brazil respectively.