The Police have arrested 18 people for their involvement in a scuffle on the campus of the University of Ghana on Tuesday.

The Police in a statement noted that the “18 suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the University.”

The Police stated that the 18 suspects are in custody and will be put before court to face justice.

“We would like to give the assurance that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice,” portions of the statement read.

Some aggrieved students on Tuesday, February 14 clashed with Police personnel at the forecourt of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana as they tried to access the facility.

The former residents of the hall were protesting what they see as management’s silence on the accommodation crisis.

This was after the court placed an injunction on the implementation of the residential policy.

On January 6, the aggrieved students secured an interim injunction against the implementation of the new policy revoking the residential status of continuing students of both Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls.

But the said students remain sacked.

According to the Police, they have been able to contain the situation and calm has since been restored.

Security has since been deepened on the campus for academic activities to continue without any hindrance.