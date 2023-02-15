Rapper Sarkodie has revealed that he has about 800 songs he is yet to release.

Speaking on YFM, he explained that many of these were recorded at the time he was putting together his third studio album, ‘Sarkology.’

The rapper ended up putting 30 songs on the LP and it has hits like ‘Special Someone’ featuring Burna Boy and the late AKA, ‘Down on One’, ‘Pon D Ting’, ‘Bounce’ and ‘Devil In Me’.

“It was an era where I was recording too much. I knew myself, if I halted that music it will never come out. From that time till now, I still have almost close to 800 songs unreleased,” he told the host Kojo Manuel.

Sarkodie said that the songs are at various stages of completion, some are done, some have a single verse and chorus while others have no chorus.

“At that time, it was just me recording a bunch of songs. And I just had to put them out there, because I record a lot. Now, my pace is a bit slow, but that era was just me trying to put songs out,” he added.