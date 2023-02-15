Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2023 during a school opening event in her constituency.



Sarah Adwoa Safo was until July 2022, the Minister for Gender, Women and Social Protection.



She was relieved of the role by President Akufo-Addo after over a year’s absence on extended leave from the ministry and a controversial absence from Parliament.



The MP was prominent in photos shared by the presidency when President Akufo-Addo inaugurated and handed-over the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School.



The facility was constructed by BSW International for the people of Kwabenya through the Ghana Education Service.



Madam Safo was captured holding the red tape along with other guests like the Education and Greater Accra Regional Ministers who were also in attendance.

She was also seated on the dais with the Education Minister sandwiching her and the president.

In comments during the launch, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of quality and inclusive early childhood education, stating that it enables all children, irrespective of their physical, emotional, social or medical challenges, to come together at school, to play and learn together.



He said the absence of this deprives the child of play and other critical things of childhood, like cognitive, motor, physical, social, emotional, core competencies and language development.