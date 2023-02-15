A 14-year-old has died after an uncovered ‘galamsey’ pit caved in at Besiase in the Kwawu West municipality of the Eastern Region.

Mariama, a form one pupil, died on the spot and was retrieved shortly later.

Her demise comes two weeks after a 25-year-old man was also killed in a galamsey pit in the same area.

This had led the Odumase, Wisiwisi and Besiase youth to stage a protest to render their displeasure to the authorities and Nananom of the area about illegal mining activities.

According to the angry youth, the illegal miners are fond of leaving the pits uncovered, polluting the entire community in the course of their illegal activities.

They, therefore, appealed to the authorities and Nananom to force miners to cover the pits after their work is done.

Meanwhile, plans are underway by the traditional council to purify the land.