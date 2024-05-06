Ghanaian musician Patapaa, known for his energetic performances and unique style, is setting his sights on an international concert at the prestigious O2 Indigo in London.

With ambitions to take his music global, Patapaa seeks to make a splash on the international stage, and the O2 Arena, known for hosting top-tier artistes and events, is his venue of choice.

He aims to assemble his Pa2PaSojas at the 2800-capacity hall to prove his worth in the industry.

He appealed to colleagues and stakeholders to show him the necessary steps to follow to make his dream a reality.

How do I book the Indigo O2 ? Any Contact ???#Pa2PaSojas — #1HERO 🦸‍♂️ (@patapaa_amisty) May 6, 2024

This follows accolades rapper, Medikal is receiving for selling out the venue and headlining a memorable concert.

Medikal becomes one of the few artistes to perform in the Indigo after Shatta Wale.