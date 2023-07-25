Singer Patapaa says the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme has been cursed by God.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the One Corner hitmaker, said he still hasn’t gotten over the embarrassing loss of the Most Popular Song of the Year in the 2018 edition of the award scheme.

The singer, born Justice Amoa, was nominated alongside other artistes including Ebony, KiDi, Kwami Eugene, Fancy Gadam, Joe Mettle, and Captain Planet.

“I can see that God has placed a curse on the organisers of VGMA because of what they did to me. I don’t want to go far.

“If I want to go far, then I will say this, when we say curse, it means you are being punished for causing pain to someone. I don’t want to say it.

“I would want to use Amakye Dede’s issue as an example but I don’t want to say it. They forced Amakye Dede to crown someone when he was not ready to do that,” he explained on Hitz FM.

Patapaa’s One Corner which was released in 2017 lost the award to Fancy Gadam’s Total Cheat in that particular award scheme.

In a post-event interview, he made claims that the board had taken monies to award artistes who did not deserve to be awarded.

He also warned the VGMA not to nominate him in any category.

Patapaa is currently promoting his new single titled ‘Agye Ta’.

The song is available in all digital stores.

