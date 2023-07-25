Residents in the Nkwanta South area of the Oti Region are urgently calling on relevant stakeholders, including the Interior Minister and the police administration, to address the dire condition of the Nkwanta South Divisional Police station, which is in urgent need of renovation.

The structure has been severely leaking during rainfall, posing a significant problem.

During a visit to the station, Adom News reporter Obrempongba Owusu witnessed the deplorable state of the building, with water seeping into the Charge Office during rainstorms.

Police officers have been forced to constantly sweep water and move important documents to safer places to prevent damage.

Despite some police stations in the country undergoing major facelifts, the Nkwanta Divisional and District Police Station has been neglected, and its conditions are far from satisfactory.

This police station, which has been in operation since the early 1960s, has not received any significant renovation since its establishment.

Although the officers in charge of the police station declined to comment on the matter, the residents are deeply concerned about the deteriorating state of the facility, as it plays a crucial role in crime prevention for both Nkwanta South and North areas.

The residents argue that the outdated Nkwanta South police station’s continuous leakage makes it unsafe for both police officers and inmates.

They are now appealing to the authorities to take immediate action and allocate resources for the much-needed renovation to ensure the safety and efficiency of the police station in serving the community.