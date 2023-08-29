Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa has stated emphatically that his name will forever remain relevant in the music scene.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘One Corner’ singer said his name will exist in Ghana even when he’s dead and gone.

“The kind of destiny that I came with is quite unique and let me say categorically that my name will never fade away in Ghana,” he told Amansan Krakye.

He continued “I will forever remain relevant in the Ghanaian music scene and even when I’m dead and gone my name will continue to live on.

“The name Patapaa was already existing before I adopted it and that doesn’t mean that I’m a disruptive person who is known for causing confusion.

“The whole country even the dress I put up to the Ghana Music Awards has more fans and is known widely than some of the musicians in the industry,” he ended.

Responding to trolls who say his career is dead, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker said he’s well-known across the country than those trolling him on social media.

He opined that his haters who wish to be like him are those claiming that his career is dead.

“When I see people trolling me on social media I laugh at them because I’m well known and more popular than those claiming my career is dead,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.

He added; “Let them continue to write and let them say because those saying that my career is dead are people who wish to become like me.

“But they will never get it because those who think they’re bigger than me are not even known anywhere despite their constant trolls on social media.