An old photo of Ghanaian tongues singer, Patapaa, has sparked reactions on social media.

The photo, which has set tongues wagging, captured the musician born Justice Amoah’s early years in life believed to be his primary school days.

Patapaa was spotted in a shirt and shorts with a purple and pink tracksuit over it.

He gave a stern look with his arms folded as he posed by a red car for the camera.

The One Corner hitmaker had short hair, unlike his current dreadlocks.

