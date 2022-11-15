Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has waded into the debate on social media after Otto Addo announced his final squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The debate, which raged on social media among fans, was about the players who people think should have made the squad.

In a tweet, the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker asserted that some players deserving of the call-up were omitted since they didn’t pay their way through to the squad.

Tagging the trending hashtag, #PayToPlay, Stonebwoy tweeted, “There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay. @ghanafaofficial, why?”

Meanwhile, 23 players have reported to camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of their friendly fixture against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.