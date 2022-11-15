President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, 13th November 2022, left Ghana for a two-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 16th November 2022.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo led Ghana’s delegation to the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 27), being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt last week.